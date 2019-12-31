J-K DGP Comes In Support Of New CDS, Says People Have A 'habitual Problem' Of Criticising

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh addressed the opposition targetting the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) stating that some people have a "habitual problem" of criticising. The DGP was addressing the media in a year-end police briefing where he came in support of the new CDS saying that the ratio of the people who are in support of the appointment far outweighs those in opposition. Yesterday, the 4-star General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Post this, the Congress party began to politicise his appointment stating that the BJP had "started this on a wrong foot".

'Three big elections handled successfully'

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir in his police briefing called 2019 a successful year, despite the tumultuous challenges that came in the way of the J-K police especially after the abrogation of Article 370 back in August. Wishing everyone a happy new year, the DGP thanked the people for their help stating that with the cooperation of the citizens, the police as well as the security forces, the situation in JK was handled well and this year reported zero loss of property.

"Three big elections were held this year. The Panchayat and local body elections, then the Parliament elections and finally the block level elections were held. All were handled well by forces. The public corporation was so good that the serious challenges like the land order were handled efficiently by the J-K police which is known for its professionalism," said the DGP.

'Drop-in terror-related incidents'

The DGP also stated that post the aftermath of the 2016 Burhan Wani hanging, the people were worried about the extent of the law and order situation, however, the law and order incidents were handled so well that there was a dip in the violence level by 8 percent. "In 2019, terror-related and militancy based incidents dipped by 30% Civilian killing, police injuries during land order situations and overall militant ratio dropped down below 300. 80 plus successful operations were executed, eliminating terrorists and during these property losses and collateral damages were close to nil," said the DGP.

Pak infiltration incidents shoot up

The DGP revealed that in 2019, land order incidents, as well as stone-pelting incidents, dropped drastically recording a 36 percent fall. He also stated that on the other hand, infiltration attempts by Pakistan and cease-fire violation incidents shot up from 381 to 551 incidents as Pakistan tried to make their terrorist groups cross the borders however he stated that many such attempts were snubbed. The ratio of new recruits being inducted in terror groups fell to 139 with most coming back or being arrested.

Dilbag Singh stated that the other major challenge that the J-K police dealt with this year was the issue of drugs and drug peddlers from across the border under which a record of 1490 people were arrested. He stated that the J-K police is also working on an anti-narcotic cell and has already sent the proposal on the same.

