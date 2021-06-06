J-K: Door-to-door COVID-19 Vaccination For Nomadic Community Begins In Anantnag

The district administration in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag have started a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive for the members of nomadic communities who have been migrating from far-flung areas of Rajouri and Poonch towards the Kashmir valley.

The health department of Anantnag has been directed to reach out to every member of the nomadic community such as Gujjar and Bakerwal in and around the district where they have settled for summer months. For this purpose, the Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Mattan block have deputed a batch of doctors and ASHA workers for their vaccination.

“On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, I have come here along with my medical team and Sarpanch of Ranbirpora in Anantnag because here there are a lot of nomadic families and we are checking if they are vaccinated or not. We're identifying the places where these nomadic communities are stationed and sending teams to vaccinate them,” Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar (Naib Tehsildar Ranbirpora Anantnag) told ANI.

"These people are here because of the annual migration and they don't know where to get vaccinated, so we have come here to vaccinate them," he added.

Muhammad Yousuf, a Gujjar said, “We have come from Udhampur and during summers we visit Kashmir valley for our livestock. For two months we have been here and today a team of doctors came and vaccinated us. We are very thankful to them.”

Gujjars and Bakarwals of Jammu and Kashmir go for their six-month-long seasonal migration every year from Jammu towards high altitude meadows of Kashmir valley. The migration begins in May and lasts till October when the temperature in Kashmir begins to drop.

Mumtaz Ahmad, a Bakerwal said, "We come here in the summer and have been residing here for two months to take care of our livestock. They vaccinated all of us. We are very thankful to them".

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 28,423 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,66,576 and fatalities have mounted to 4,051.

(With inputs from agency)