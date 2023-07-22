J-K Forest Dept Steps Up Patrolling, Search Ops In Pulwama Forests After Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department has increased patrolling and search operations in the forest belt of Pulwama after the recent firing incident by terrorists in which an employee was killed. A large number of personnel of Forest Territorial Department and Forest Protection Force have been conducting flag marches in the forest belts of Pakherpora, Sangerwani, Keller, Gulabteng Yarwan and Kehroot of south Kashmir.

The department has intensified checking of suspected vehicles and increased nakas in villages that include Newa, Murran, Rohmoo, Tokna, Lajoora, and Qouil. The teams also carried searches at few bandsaw units running in Pulwama of South Kashmir.

A group of terrorists had on July 19 opened fire on a team of Forest Department employees at Bangender bridge in Pulwama, killing one of them and injuring another. The incident occurred when the forest team from Budgam had set up a checkpoint to apprehend timber smugglers.

The deceased was identified as Imran Yousaf Wani, who hailed from Charar-i-Sharif. Imran Yousaf Wani, who had sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, was shifted to the SMHS hospital where he succumbed. A resident of Chadoora in Budgam district, Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, also sustained serious injuries.