J-K: Girl’s uncle held for attempting to rape her

Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a maternal uncle of a teenage girl for allegedly attempting to rape her in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

A man from Mahore tehsil filed a complaint with the police that his daughter went to a jungle to fetch green fodder for cattle along with her maternal uncle, they said.

The uncle, while taking the girl to an isolated spot, attempted to rape her, they added.

Following the complaint by the girl’s father, a case was registered in police station Mahore and investigation taken up, the officials said.

During investigation, a police team visited the scene of the attempted crime and collected circumstantial evidence from there, they said, adding the medical examination of the girl was also conducted.

The accused was arrested while he was trying to flee the area, they said. PTI AB AQS AQS

