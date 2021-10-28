J-K Govt Allocates 26 Hectares Land To CRPF In Kashmir Valley For Accommodation

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred 26 hectares of land to CRPF at various places in the Valley for setting up "safe and proper" accommodation to the personnel and their families.

The decision to transfer the land to CRPF was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said.

He said approval was given to transfer 524 kanal 11 marla (26.23 hectares) of land in favour of CRPF for establishing battalion camping sites in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir.

"The land will be transferred against the payment as per the stamp duty rates notified for 2021. It will provide for safe and proper accommodation to CRPF personnel and their families," the spokesman said.

He said the Administrative Council also approved transfer of land measuring one hectare in favour of the police department for construction of SDPO Office and Litter police station in Pulwama district.

"Moreover, sanction was also accorded to the transfer of six hectares of land in Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam districts in Kashmir division in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of 1BHK tenements for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the PM's Development Package," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)