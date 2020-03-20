J-K Govt Taking All Measures To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government is taking all steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased manifold. To contain the spread of COVID-19, not only an extensive fumigation drive was carried at various places but also, for the information of the public, posters have been displayed at the entrance of prominent places in district Ganderbal.

Other forms of Coronavirus awareness measures which have been launched include announcements on the public address system.

Taking about the measures being taken, SSP Ganderbal, K. Poswal told Republic Media Network, “Initially, we started decongesting city, town and tourist spot, but later we decided to close the tourist spots, be it Manasbal or Sonmarg. All tourist destinations that comes under this district have been shut,”.

Administration is smelling challenge particularly when travellers from Kargil-Leh will visit Srinagar city via Ganderbal. Ganderbal is a gateway to the city for travellers coming from Kargil-Leh. Although Kargil-Leh road is closed for the last 6 months (due to harsh weather conditions) and can be opened anytime soon

“If the administration decides to open Kargil-Leh route, then quarantine hospital will be developed in Sonmarg,” informed SSP Poswal.

Section 144 remains imposed

Presently, only essential items are being allowed inside the district. Section 144 CrPC is strictly imposed and the situation is being monitored closely.

In order to minimize rush in the hospitals, “We are closing OPD’s from today evening,” said he while adding “14 supervillain teams have been activated for holding house-to-house inspections,”.

District administration along with JK Police have also set up ‘District Control Room’ for people suffering from cough and fever in the district. As per the doctor posted here, “we have screened almost 176 people so far. Few of them have been put under home quarantine, so far none of them have shown any symptom of COVID 19,”.

Meanwhile, Airlines were asked not to carry any passengers, except locals, civilian officers, and security personnel, to Leh due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ladakh administration ordered on Friday.

In its order, the Ladakh administration said in light of the outbreak and as part of stringent precautionary measures against its spread, it is hereby ordered that no commercial flights landing at the KBR airport in Leh should carry passengers to Leh, other than the residents of Ladakh, civilian officers, and officers of uniformed forces serving in Ladakh or on duty to Ladakh till further orders.

The decision came just after the number of coronavirus patients in Ladakh mounted to 10 on Friday, after two more patients tested positive. Reports said that both the cases don’t have any travel history but they were in contact with the affected person.

