J-K High Court Issues Notice To Administration Over House Arrest Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday issued a notice to the union territory administration seeking its response on a petition filed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq over his house arrest since August 2019.

Farooq’s lawyer, Nazir Ahmad Ronga said the court has given four weeks’ time to the administration to file its response.

The separatist leader filed a writ petition in the high court “seeking an order, or direction upon the respondents (state authorities) to release the petitioner (Mirwaiz) from 'illegal and unauthorised detention' as the petitioner has been detained/ house arrested at his Nigeen residence without any order or authority in law”.

The writ petition also requests the high court that it may issue an appropriate writ or order asking the administration to “lift the siege outside” the separatist leader's house at Nigeen Hazratbal here.

“It also submits that he be allowed to deliver his Friday sermons and lead the Friday religious prayers at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta Srinagar, and removal of any impediments into the day-to-day life of the Mirwaiz, including his free movement as a citizen, and allow him to avail the freedom and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution,” the petition said.

The Hurriyat leader is under house arrest since August 2, 2019, a day before the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir State and reorganised it into two union territories.