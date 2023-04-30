J-K LG Hands Over Job Appointment Letter To Wife Of Kashmiri Pandit Killed By Terrorists In Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a government job appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, wife of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama early this year.

Sinha assured all possible assistance and support from his administration to Sharma’s family who met him at Raj Bhawan here, a spokesperson said.

Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by terrorists from point-blank range in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district on February 26.

Sharma’s family moved to Jammu in March and applied for their registration as migrants.

Sunita had sought the intervention of the LG in providing them with a proper rehabilitation package including accommodation, a job on compassionate grounds and free education for the orphaned children.