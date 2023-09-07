J-K LG Manoj Sinha calls on people not to support militancy

The ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, and secessionists in Jammu and Kashmir has been dismantled, and there is a strong yearning for peace, prosperity and accelerated development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Thursday.

“Many cities and towns of the Jammu and Kashmir Union territory today exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development,’’ he said at a function in Baramulla district’s Sopore, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects.

The lieutenant governor (LG) sought the cooperation of the people in his administration’s efforts to root out the terror ecosystem from the Union territory. He also called on people not to support militancy.

“My only appeal to people is not to give shelter to those entities. Just do this much and leave the rest to police and security forces,” he added.

"The administration is determined to attend to the needs of people without any discrimination. We have successfully implemented a vast spectrum of economic activities and historic transformations are taking place in all areas," Sinha said.

"Development is our commitment, it is our religion," he added.