J-K: LG Sinha Flags Off First Batch Of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims From Jammu Base Camp

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday morning flagged off the annual Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The 62-day long pilgrimage will begin tomorrow from twin base camps in Kashmir valley- Pahalgam and Baltal axis.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied by ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar flagged off pilgrims in around 150 vehicles from Jammu towards Kashmir Valley. The vehicles will be moving under the multi-layered security cover of CRPF along with other forces deployed on the route to the valley. The change of security cover will take place in Ramban from where Kashmir Police will take over the security of the Yatra convoy.

Over 3,500 pilgrims have arrived in Jammu for their onward journey to Amarnath. Sonika, One of the Pilgrims, heading to pay the obeisance at Holy Cave said that she is happy to be among the first batch to pay obeisance. “I have full faith in Indian Army and there is no fear that we are heading to Kashmir as Baba Barfani has his blessings on us,” he added.

A Senior Security Official told Republic World that more than 70000 troops have been engaged in the security of Yatra from the entry point of Jammu- Lakhanpur in Kathua to the Holy cave of Baba Barfani.

“ITBP has been given the task to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra owing to their experience in such situations and the engagement of CRPF in other situations. Apart from the deployment of Mountain Rescue Teams in large numbers, helmets have been made mandatory for pilgrims travelling through a landslide-prone stretch of around 2.5 kilometres. And emergency helipads have also been established to ensure aerial support in case of any untoward incident,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have also issued an advisory for non-registered pilgrims and tourists heading to Kashmir Valley, asking them not to head to the valley post 1 PM as they will be moved to Yatri Niwas from Chanderkot in Ramban district. SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told Republic World that No tourist or non-registered pilgrim will be allowed to move beyond Chanderkot after 1 PM and this will continue for all 62 days of Amarnath Yatra.

“Those coming after the cut-off timing will be moved to Yatri Niwas and will be allowed to move ahead the next day Morning. However, those having their residence in areas beyond Chanderkot will be allowed after proper verification,” she added.

The decision has been taken to ensure the security of pilgrims and tourists moving to Kashmir valley without security in place. So far, more than 3 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves online for the Yatra.