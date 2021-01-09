J-K LG Sinha Says A 'robust Ecosystem' Can Help Nurture The Young Talent In The Region

Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha on Friday demanded creation of a robust ecosystem to promote young talents of the Union Territory, emphasizing on the fact that 70% of the population which is below 35 years of age are capable of producing nectar of development. He said this while speaking at the 24th National Youth Festival at Teachers Bhawan in Jammu, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor said that the aim of the programme is to provide a platform to bring young talents from across the country together and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents in several activities and promote communal harmony and brotherhood.

'The youth of Jammu and Kashmir needs opportunities to showcase their capabilities'

"The National Youth Festival is not any other programme, but rather a festival in my opinion. The youth is a major driving force of a nation. It is to acknowledge this force, that we celebrate the National Youth Day," Sinha said.

He added , "The youth of Jammu and Kashmir need opportunities to showcase their capabilities. The union territory government provides handholding to the talented youth of J&K for the promotion of their talent at the national and international level."

"Socio-economic landscape of J&K is transforming. There is a new hope of jobs, the hope of equitable development, the hope of a vibrant society, the hope of a modern- industrialised UT and this hope is going to become bigger every day because of the immense contribution of our youth, our talent pool,'' Sinha observed.

The Lt Governor quoted Swami Vivekananda and said that a youngster must not dwell in the past and make his own destiny. "Only with sheer will and determination, the youth of Jammu & Kashmir would be able to shape the future of the region and the nation,'' he added.

