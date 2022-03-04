J-K Logs 33 COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,167, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,749, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 18 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 12, followed by nine in Srinagar district. Twelve of the 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir did not report any fresh cases.

There are 412 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,48,006 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in Jammu and Kashmir. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)