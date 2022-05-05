J-K logs seven fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new corona cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,079, officials said here.

All the seven cases were reported from Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 60 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,268, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).