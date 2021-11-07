J-K: Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava Takes Took Over As GOC Of Victor Force

Major General Prashant Srivastava on Sunday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's south Kashmir-based counter-insurgency Victor Force, a defence spokesman said.

Major Gen Srivastava took over the charge from Major Gen Rashim Bali, who has moved to Delhi on an important assignment in the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

He said Maj Gen Srivastava was commissioned into elite Parachute Battalion of the Special Forces on June 9, 1990.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the General Officer has attended all-important career courses including Defence Services Staff Courses Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course and National Defence College (USA).

He has an MSc in Strategic Studies and Masters of Philosophy to his credit. The General Officer has vast operational experience having served in intense Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorist environment in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, the spokesman said.

He said Maj Gen Srivastava has been awarded Sena Medal in 2011 while commanding his unit.

He has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of the prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Victor), Col Musavi said.

