A young man in Jammu and Kashmir made the best use of snow time in Srinagar by creating a beautiful “snow car” which attracted many local visitors in the city. Excited visitors were seen clicking pictures with the snow car.

Zubair Ahmad, who is a mechanic by profession said, "I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal, I just need resources.”

“I want to create something for the world to see," he added.