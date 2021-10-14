J-K: Navratri At Vaishno Devi Shrine Concludes With Culmination Of Special Prayer

A special prayer, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya', marked the conclusion of Navratri festival at the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The yagya, organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded with 'Purna Ahuti', on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, other officers and staff of the shrine board, besides pilgrims participated in 'Purna Ahuti', and other religious ceremonies were performed amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the shrine and the buildings nearby were decorated with fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad, they said.

The officials said that huge reception doors and pandals were installed in the Bhawan area.

The entire Bhawan area was decorated with colourful lights. The festive decorations were a visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 12 kilometres from Katra to Bhawan, they said.

The installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real-time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track. The live telecast would be the main attraction for the pilgrims, the officials said.

Besides, elaborate arrangements, including ensuring round-the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks and in the Bhawan area, sanitation and sanitisation, medicare and availability of special "fast related" food at the catering outlets of the shrine board, were made for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, they said. The shrine board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.

The officials said that for the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like accommodation, battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were also operated smoothly. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, they said.

