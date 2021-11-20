J-K: Panchayat Body Welcomes Move To Repeal Farm Laws

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision to repeal its farm laws, saying the move has brought relief to farmers who have been protesting against these on roads for several months.

The body, however, maintained that the government had brought the laws to improve the condition of farmers, especially small ones.

Gurdeep Singh Saini, general secretary of the AJKPC, said the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided immense relief to farmers who had been protesting unabatedly on national highways for the past several months.

He said though the government had brought these laws to improve the condition of the farmers, especially small farmers, yet these led to a great political debate and agitation across the nation.

"The repealing news is a positive development at least due to the fact that it has ended more than a year-old controversy," he said.

Saini said despite the Bhartiya Kissan Union deciding to continue its agitation till the laws are repealed in Parliament, he urged farmers to return home.

