Ahead Of G20 Summit, Suspicious ISD Numbers Spreading Rumors: Kashmir ADGP

Kashmir Zone Police on Friday issued an advisory against some suspicious International mobile numbers, spreading rumours about the upcoming G20 Summit and advised the general public not to respond to such calls.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that “the numbers that include +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134, +44 7418 343648 or virtual numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda regarding the upcoming G 20 event,”

He appealed to the people not to attend such calls “as they are spreading rumours on the cancellation of the G20 meeting''.

“General Public need to be alert on this and if anyone has any such a complaint, it can be lodged with the nearest police station,” he added.

“Cyber Police Kashmir has already taken cognizance in case under FIR No. 11/2023 of Police Station Cyber Crime Kashmir, and an investigation is underway. For any grievance on this issue, contact Cyber Police Station here.” ADGP Kumar further informed.

In order to make the G-20 summit a grand success, ADGP Kumar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of the G-20 summit here.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made by us. A three-tier security cover will remain in place to ensure incident free events. Delegates will arrive on May 22 and leave on May 25,” he said.

The Marine commandos have already been deputed in the famous Dal Lake while as NSG commandos are conducting a recce and area familiarisation of important locations ahead of the international event.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also interacted with the members of civil society groups, members of PRIs, representatives of various organizations and discussed the upcoming G20 meeting at the summer capital, (Srinagar).

LG Sinha has termed the G-20 meeting a historic opportunity for J&K UT in order to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential.

LG Sinha urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to its grand success.

Pertinently, this is for the first time that Kashmir will host a G-20 summit under India’s presidency.