J-K Police To Deploy Black Panther Command Control Vehicle To Boost Anti-terror Ops

In Jammu and Kashmir, the police have inducted the Black Panther Command Control Vehicle to boost operation capabilities at Baramulla in north Kashmir. These Black Panther Command Control vehicles are equipped with modern gadgets that are meant to be extremely useful during different terrorism-related operations. Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of North Kashmir police said that the vehicles are meant to help overcome difficulties faced during anti-terrorism operations in mountains.

Black Panther Command Control Vehicle inducted by J-K Police to boost operations at Baramulla, Kashmir

The command vehicles will be beneficial when they face network and communication problems in the mountains. The DIG added that the addition of these vehicles will be boosting the operational capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir Police in North Kashmir and that the vehicle shall act as a command centre for operational, law and order, and rescue duties for Jammu and Kashmir Police. Kumar said, "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is mountains territory and sometimes during anti-militancy operations in mountains it is very challenging and sometimes we face network problems and for that purpose, this command vehicle will be beneficial for us so that senior officials will coordinate during live operations".

J-K Police to benefit from the vehicle during anti-terrorism operations in mountains

Vivek Sudan, an in-charge technician of Black Panther, said that the vehicles are equipped with one PTZ camera that has a pneumatic mast that can go up to 20 feet with a 360-degree rotating camera equipped with 42x optical zoom and can vertically move about 120 degrees. He added that the vehicle has 9 IP cameras and one PTZ camera which is very useful in Naka duties and operation duties. Sudan said, "We have each and every facility of accommodation in the vehicle. It is a newly inducted vehicle which is also known as a compact vehicle, shortly named as Black Panther. The vehicle is newly inducted into our JK family in north Kashmir and is already in the Jammu regions".

Sudan further stated, "The vehicle also has firing holes from where we can fire easily. If any officer wants to see what is happening at the operation site he or she can easily see what is happening by our connectivity through IPs. If any jawan or Naka party got injured in any incident can be recovered easily by our First Aid facilities. It also has Google maps and Google earth which are inducted in our PCs by which we can track".

Vehicles made bulletproof, with advanced surveillance cameras and other features

As of now, 2 Black Panther Command Control vehicles have been added to the Jammu and Kashmir police. One in is Jammu and one in Kashmir valley. The vehicles are bulletproof, have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras, provide a 360-degree view of the area and are said to have a suitable comfortable stay for officers and officials during the time of operations. The vehicles have internet access and have the feature to be connected to the Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police for real-time monitoring of any continuing anti-terrorism operation. The vehicles are bulletproof to protect officers observing outside activities from inside the vehicle.

(IMAGE: ANI)