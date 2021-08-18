J-K: Political Parties Strongly Condemn Killing Of BJP Leader Javed Ahmad Dar In Kulgam

Bharatiya Janata Party and various other political parties, including Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and National Conference have strongly condemned the killing of BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar killing in Kulgam. Expressing condolences to the kin of the deceased, the JKPC termed the incident as a "senseless and unjustifiable act of violence".

On Tuesday, August 17, BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar was shot dead in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation of the case is still underway.

We condemn the killing of BJP worker Javaid Ahmad Dar in strongest terms and without reservation. This is a senseless and an unjustifiable act of violence. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. — J&K People’s Conference (@JKPC_) August 17, 2021

Several BJP leaders were murdered in the Valley in the past two years, with Javed's death, the number has mounted to 23. BJP's J-K spokesman Altaf Thakur informed, “In the past one year, nine deaths of BJP leaders or workers were reported in Kulgam district alone. It's a matter of serious concern."

Appealing to the police to arrest the killers, Altaf Thakur said, "The militants are feeling frustrated and targeting innocents. Killing unarmed people won't lead to anything. It is cowardly and a barbaric act".

BJP Media cell head in Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad had said, "BJP condemns the killing of Javed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists." He said that it is a shameful and cowardly act by terrorists. Ahmad further extended his deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased, and prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Other political leaders condemn the killing of BJP worker

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condmned the attack as he wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved's family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat."

Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack & send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. https://t.co/hpNH09u4g0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 17, 2021

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javed Dar and there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies and condolences to his family."

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the killing.

BJP worker shot dead in Kulgam

An official release by the police, on August 17 at 16:30 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident in Brazloo Jageer area where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Later, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists barged into the house of a civilian identified as Javed Ahmad Dar who was a contractor by profession and resident of Brazloo and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: AP)