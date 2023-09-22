J-K: Political Parties Welcome Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Release From House Arrest

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday welcomed the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from his house arrest, with National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah expressing hope that the Mirwaiz would resume his social and religious responsibilities.

The Mirwaiz was released from house arrest on Friday, four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

"First of all we welcome this step by the government. Better late than never. He should not have been kept under house arrest for so long," Abdullah told reporters here.

The former chief minister, however, said the government has not done any favour to the Hurriyat chief by releasing him.

Abdullah said now all eyes will be on the Mirwaiz. "...I hope that he will resume his socio-religious responsibilities. There are many issues in which he has a big role, especially in the drug abuse," he said.

Another former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, also welcomed the Mirwaiz's release, saying the Centre has corrected its mistakes which it committed after 2019 by arresting religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said there is a race among BJP leaders and its allies to take credit for the release of the Mirwaiz.

“This is BJP’s policy to turn J-K into a prison and throw its religious leaders into jails, and then after four-five years doing them a favour by releasing them. Keeping the Mirwaiz under house arrest for four years was against democracy and humanity,” Mufti told reporters here. Asked about the Mirwaiz’s remarks about dialogue with Pakistan during his sermon at the Jamia Masjid, she said India needs to talk to Pakistan if it wants permanent peace in J-K.

However, the PDP chief said she believes that the BJP-led government has held talks with Pakistan even if it says it will not.

“How did the ceasefire (on the LoC) happen? How was Kartarpur corridor opened if there were no talks? They talk to Pakistan over other issues, but, when it comes to J-K, they do not bother even as poor migrants from Bihar and other places are killed," she said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari expressed hope that the Mirwaiz will play his role to shape the society in a positive way for a better and peaceful tomorrow.

"I want to place on record thanks to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah ji @AmitShah and LG Manoj Sinha ji @manojsinha_ for the decision to allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid. Hope Mirwaiz Sahab will play his role to shape the society in a positive way for a better and peaceful tomorrow," Bukhari said in a post on X.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief spokesperson Salman Nizami sought the release of all clerics.

"Today, the government has decided to allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahib to lead the congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. It is a welcome step and we have been repeatedly seeking the release of religious clerics who are highly influential in our society and can have a substantial impact on our youngsters, if their knowledge and influence are positively used. We again demand the release of all Islamic clerics to utilise their efforts for a positive outcome," Nizami said.