J-K Records 102 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday recorded 102 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 3,29,991, while no fresh death was reported, officials said.

Out of the 102 fresh cases, 23 were from the Jammu division and 79 from the Kashmir division, the officials said. They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 41 cases, followed by nine in Baramulla district.

There are 1,074 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,24,493, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory remained at 4,424 as no fresh death was reported in a 24-hour span.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)