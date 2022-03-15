J-K records 16 fresh Covid cases in a day

Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 16 fresh Covid infections taking the case tally in the Union territory to 4,53,476 while no death was reported in a day, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, four were from Jammu and 12 from the Kashmir division, they said.

According to officials, Bandipora district recorded the highest four cases. Ten of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 185 active cases in the Union Territory.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory was 4,750.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis in the union territory and no fresh case was reported in a day. PTI SSB NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)