J-K records 72 new Covid cases

Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 72 fresh coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 3,31,566, officials said.

No death due to the pandemic was reported in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

Of the72 cases, nine were recorded from the Jammu division and 63 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 34 cases, followed by 13 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 862 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,275, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory stood at 4,429, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Friday evening. PTI MIJ AQS AQS

