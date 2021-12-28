J-K Records 91 New Covid Cases, 1 Death

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 91 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,40,924, officials said.

They said the union territory also reported one more death due to the infection.

Of the fresh cases, 32 were recorded from the Jammu division and 59 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 30 cases, followed by 20 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,296 active Covid cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,35,103, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,525.

