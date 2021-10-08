J-K Reports 100 New Covid Cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus, taking the number of infections to 3,30,352, while no new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Eight of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 47 new cases, followed by 14 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,099 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,24,827, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 4,426 in the UT.

Meanwhile, the officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 46 in the union territory as no fresh case was reported.

