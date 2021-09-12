J-K Reports 105 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 105 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,26,904, while two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu Division and 89 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 41 cases, followed by 13 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,285 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,21,205, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,414 as two fresh death were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

