J-K Reports 158 New COVID-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 158 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Friday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 3,33,825, officials said.

Of these fresh cases, 26 are from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 73 new cases, followed by Baramulla with 31.

There are 1,364 active cases of the disease in the union territory at present, and the number of recoveries stands at 3,28,013, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,448, the officials said.

They said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir at present.

