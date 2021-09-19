J-K Reports 168 New Covid Cases, No Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,27,941, while no fresh deaths was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu Division and 153 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 92 cases, followed by 20 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,493 active cases in the union territory, while the number of those recovered was 3,22,032, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due the virus was 4,416 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)