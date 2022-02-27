J-K Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 4,52,955, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 38 were detected in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 30 new cases.

There are 788 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,47,419, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,748 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

