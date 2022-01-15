J-K Reports Over 3,200 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,251 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far this year, taking the virus tally to 3,55,874, while four related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,129 were from the Jammu division and 2,122 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 685 new cases, followed by Srinagar district which registered 624 fresh infections.

There are 12,860 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,38,453, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,561 in Jammu and Kashmir.

