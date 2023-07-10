J-K Schools To Go Green By 2024, Solar Panels To Be Installed Across The State

Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has decided that all the schools across the Union Territory will have solar panels by March 2024. The decision was communicated to all the officials by Principal Secretary, Education Department (SED), Alok Kumar during a high-level performance review meeting of the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Principal Secretary, Education Department (SED) has directed all Chief Education Officers of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that every school in the region is provided with facilities like solar panels, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and ramps. All schools have been asked to ensure that all targets are completed by March 2024 to ensure that children of the Union Territory get quality education. School Education Department has enrolled more than 130000 students across J&K as part of a drive to reduce the dropout rate from schools.

Directions have also been passed by Principal Secretary, SED that provision should be included to ensure learning outcomes and equity with a focus on children with special needs. Jammu and Kashmir Government has further directed School Education Department to ensure that a 100% retention rate is achieved in Samagra Shiksha with a special focus on girl child as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India- a truly developed country on the 100th Anniversary of Independence in 2047.

In the last financial year, Jammu and Kashmir spent Rs. 1377 crores for the on-ground implementation of various schemes, crores were utilised for the implementation of different interventions of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Jammu and Kashmir added books worth Rs. 17.00 crores in its library for the first time to enhance the reading capabilities of the students.

Jammu and Kashmir's government has established Aaghaz- Astro Physics Lab at the Government Higher Secondary School in the Bhagat area of Srinagar in collaboration with IIT Kanpur with an aim to provide students with a chance to explore their hidden talent and a modest open-minded scientific temper. In the coming days, 376 such labs in collaboration with IIT Kanpur will be established across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure quality education and make students aware of the latest technological interventions.