J-K Sees 3 Deaths, 4,651 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

In the highest single-day spike so far this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 4,651 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,66,851 while three deaths were reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,546 were from Jammu division and 3,105 from Kashmir, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 957 cases followed by 919 cases in Jammu district.

There are 21,677 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries so far was 3,40,599, the officials said.

With three fresh deaths, the death toll in the union territory went up to 4,575, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. However, no such fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)