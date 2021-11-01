J-K Sees Four More Covid Deaths, 98 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 98 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 3,32,347, while four fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,436, officials said.

Fourteen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 84 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Baramulla district which registered 10 new infections.

There are 899 active cases in the union territory, while the recovery count stands at 3,27,012, the officials said.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 49 in the UT as no fresh case was reported, they added.

