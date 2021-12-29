J-K Sees Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection count to 3,41,028, while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,525, they said.

Thirty-nine of the fresh coronavirus cases were from the Jammu division and 65 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 33 new cases, followed by 22 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,276 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,35,227, the officials said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)