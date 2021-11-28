J-K sees two Covid deaths, 145 new cases

Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of those infected to 3,36,531, while two new deaths due to the virus raised the toll to 4,475, officials said.

Eighteen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 127 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 61 new COVID-19 cases followed by 31 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,658 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,30,398, the officials said. PTI SSB CK

