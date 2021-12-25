J-K Sees Two Covid Deaths, 164 New Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 3,40,598, while two deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Forty of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 124 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 51 new cases, followed by 29 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,355 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,34,722, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,521 in the UT.

The number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases remains unchanged at 50 in the Union Territory as no fresh infection was reported, the officials said.

