J-K Sees Two Covid Deaths, 223 New Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count to 3,34,823, while two deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Thirty-two of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 191 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 74 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Baramulla district which registered 54 new infections.

There are 1,581 active cases in the union territory, while the count of recoveries has reached 3,28,783, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 4,459.

Meanwhile, the officials said, the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases remained unchanged at 49 in the union territory as no fresh infection was reported.

