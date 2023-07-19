J-K: Terrorists Fire Upon Two Migrant Labourers In Anantnag

Terrorist attack reported in Anantnag on the morning of July 19. Gunmen opened fire on two migrant laborers, leaving them injured. Quick response teams rushed the victims to the hospital. According to reports from Jammu and Kashmir Police, they are currently in stable condition. Security authorities are cordoning off the area as a search operation is underway.

(Image Credit: ANI)



Migrant labours injured -

Injured migrant workers were rushed to a nearby hospital in Anantnag after being fired upon by terrorists. (Image Credit: Republic)

Gunshot wound of the victim in Image (Photo Credit: Republic)

(This is a breaking copy further details are awaited)