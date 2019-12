Members of 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yogna' held silent protests against the water shortage being faced in a village near Doda district of J&K. An ex-sarpanch of the village led the protest to address the problem which has been prevailing for over six months in the village. People travel 2 km far to fetch water for their homes. He said that the villagers have made several appeals to the authorities to provide the basic facilities, but it was left unheard.