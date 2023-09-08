J-K Witnessing Peace Due To Sacrifice Of Fallen Heroes, Says Police Chief

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing growing peace and stability because of the sacrifices of the police's fallen heroes, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of its martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the people and the nation, he added.

"Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing growing peace and stability because of the sacrifices of our fallen heroes," he said at the closing ceremony of the Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament in Kishtwar.

Singh said the police have been organising the tournament over the past four years to pay tribute to its "fallen heroes". Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Thakur died in 2019 during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam.

He also praised the youngsters as representatives of the changing Jammu and Kashmir.

"The youth are representing the changing Jammu and Kashmir with their huge participation in sports," he said.

Singh also sought the people's continuous cooperation in the fight against drugs and said collective efforts are of utmost importance to end the menace.

Lauding the winning team, Singh said participation is more important than winning and said it increases the players' confidence.