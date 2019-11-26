J-K: Concluding Ceremony Of Super 30 College Competition Held In Poonch

On Monday, the concluding ceremony of the Super 30 College Competition was held in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir. "The Super 30 college competition was organized by conducting exams of three thousand students in different areas here. After the exam, 30 students who had high scores were given awards," said Dr Bhiren Singh Gautam Chancellor of Shri Krishna University, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, who participated in the concluding ceremony."The confidence of the students is very high and I hope that they will crack civil services or other exams someday," he added.

"There is no proper infrastructure here for students to prepare for higher competitive exams, so we want to give them a platform through college competitions to help them prepare for such exams," said one of the organisers.

" A total number of 3,000 students participated in this exam. This type of competition gives confidence to students who want to appear for the civil services exam. I am happy that I also won a prize today," said Aasia Zabin, a student. Another student Rizwan said, "This is a great platform for students to prepare for future exams, especially the civil services exam. I got a consolation prize and the top three students got the winners' prize."

Constitution Day Celebration in J-K for the first time

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the J&K Constitution that was in place since 1957. "To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitize people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, November 26 is being observed as Constitution Day. This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution," Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), J&K, Subash C Chhibber said in an order issued by the government. All institutions including government offices will read out the Preamble to the Constitution at 11 am followed by a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties, he said.

