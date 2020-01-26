R-Day: J-K's 'Back To Village' Themed Tableau Highlights The Rich Heritage Of The Region

The Republic Day 2020 grand parade witnessed the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory for the first time on Sunday. The J&K float based on the theme 'Back to Village', displayed the rich cultural life and heritage of the region.

An artisan weaving a Kashmiri shawl was displayed at the forefront of the float and the middle part showcased an artisan designing the traditional pottery. The rear part of the float showed an artist painting in J&K's traditional Basholi style.

Some artists surrounding the tableau performed folk music and dance while others were seen carrying out their routine works, amidst a lush green landscape. A typical Kashmiri wooden house and a wooden bridge over a gushing rivulet were also showcased in the float.

About the J&K theme

'Back to Village' is a programme which was started last year by the Jammu and Kashmir administration which has been garnering a massive response, especially from the people in the militancy infested areas.

The aim of the program is to bridge the gap between the achievable and achieved goals in development, take governance to doorsteps of the rural and inaccessible areas and generate credible and empirical feedback.

As many as 22 tableaus of various states, union territories, and government departments also moved past India Gate. This was followed by various cultural items by school children and then a motorcycle display by an all-women team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Lt Asit Mistry leads mega Republic rally

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry led the spectacular parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day as the Parade Commander. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, is the second-in-command for the parade. General Officer Commanding Delhi area, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, had also led the Republic day parade in 2019.

Indian Army Captain Tanya Shergill became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this year, and she led an Army Signal Corps contingent.

(With inputs from ANI)