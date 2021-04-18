'Jaakar Mar Jaao': UP COVID-19 Command Centre Employee Tells Patient, Audio Goes Viral

Amid the exponential surge in the Coronavirus cases across the country, an audio clip of an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral on various social media platforms. In response to such behaviour by the employee of UP COVID-19 Command Centre, the patient, Santosh Singh has now written to UP CM Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee's behaviour.

Audio of UP COVID-19 Command Centre employee does viral

Santosh Singh, who is the son of the former chief of the BJP's Lucknow unit Manohar Singh said, "I wrote a letter to the UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday." Singh also informed that currently, 4 members of his family are in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19. In his letter to the chief minister, Santosh Singh said they have been in home isolation since testing positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh said, "On April 15, at 8.14 am, a phone call came from the command centre. A woman asked whether we had downloaded the home isolation app and filled in the required details." Giving further details of the matter, Singh said that when he informed the UP COVID-19 Command Centre employee that no one had told his family to do so and that no doctor has contacted them, the woman got angry and said, "Jaakar mar jaao (Go and die)". After this, the call was disconnected, he added.

Santosh Singh said, "This type of language is used with patients. At this point in time, every person is in fear and such things are spoken to the patients. There is no humanity left in the workers, nor there is any fear."

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded over 7,93,720 positive cases, out of which 6,33,461 have successfully recovered and 9,583 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 27,360 new cases, 6,429 fresh recoveries and 103 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across the state is 1,50,676.

(Image: PTI)