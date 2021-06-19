'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai' Campaign To Curb COVID-19 Vaccine Rumours To Be Launched: Naqvi

In a review meeting about Haj 2021, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced a nationwide campaign will be launched by various social and educational institutions to "curb and crush" rumours and apprehensions in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and policy of India.

“State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation and other social and educational institutions will be part of the campaign,” Minority Affairs ministry informed via press release.

Abbas Naqvi confirmed that Women's Self Help Groups will be included in the campaign as well. These organisations and Women SHGs will be responsible for encouraging and persuading people to get inoculated and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai'

The nationwide campaign directed for the youth of the country is called "Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai" and will be launched especially in villages and remote areas in the country.

"Unfortunately, some narrow-minded elements are creating confusion and fear on the vaccination front. They are not only enemies of the health and well-being of the people but also of the country. We have to remain cautious of such people," theUnion minister said.

"No shortage of COVID-19 vaccines or any other essential requirement in the country"

Responding to a question on vaccination, the Union Minister assured that whether it was in one state or another, the government is that of the people.

"It is our national responsibility to clear all confusion and fear and get ourselves vaccinated and encourage others too, to do the same," he said.

Abbas Naqvi also assured that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines or any other essential requirement in the country. He said that already 24.3 crore people have been administered with jabs.

“Even though we had fewer medical facilities in comparison to many advanced countries, we augmented our capacity of oxygen supply, ventilators and other essentials,” the minister added.

Haj 2021

Speaking about the country’s preparations for Haj 2021, Naqvi said that a review has been taken of the current position on vaccinations, based on directions given by the Haj Committee of India and the guidelines given by the Health Department of the Government of Saudi Arabia.

More than 2.5 million people perform the Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca every year. It may be recalled that last year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Arabian Government had announced that it would hold ‘limited Haj’ confined to people of different nationalities already living in the Kingdom.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed was also present in the meeting via video conferencing.