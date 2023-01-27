Jabalpur Congress Leader Stirs Controversy, Says 'Will Break Legs If Govt Doesn't Hear...'

The Jabalpur Congress wing has dragged a controversy by allegedly giving offensive remarks at a public event in Jabalpur relating to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A video of the incident is going viral, wherein a Congress leader is seen threatening to break arms and legs if they won't be heard by the government.



In the 18-second viral video, reportedly a Congress leader Nilesh Jain is heard saying, "Haath jodo has been done, 'Bharat Jodo' has been done and if their problems and demands won't get addressed, then next they will carry out is 'haath-pair todo' campaign in the entire Jabalpur."

MP Congress termed the video fabricated, demands inquiry

The remark has triggered a new controversy in the state, while Congress is claiming it to be a fabricated video. Reacting to the controversy, Madhya Pradesh's Chief of Media Cell KK Mishra said, "The video is totally fabricated and is being used to target Congress and malign the party's image. It is very surprising to see how quick the MP Police has taken action in the matter. Without carrying out proper investigation in the incident, an FIR has been registered by the police and action has been initiated against the Rural District President Nilesh Jain. However, no action has been taken by the police in the matter pertaining to the Old Hoshangabad incident, wherein a journalist was thrashed by some unsocial elements."

As claimed by the Jabalpur Congress leadership, Congress leader Nilesh Jain was addressing a rally in Jabalpur, whose fabricated video has been made viral on social media. The Jabalpur Congress demanded a proper investigation into the matter by the cyber cell.