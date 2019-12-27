Jabalpur: 'No CAB, No NRC' Graffiti Drawn On BJP Office Wall, Complain Filed

Amid nationwide unrest against the new citizenship law, protesters drew graffiti on the walls of a BJP office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. 'No CAB' and 'No NRC' were written using black spray ink on the walls of BJP's divisional office in Ranital. BJP leaders then filed a complaint with the Lord Ganj police station against "unidentified" miscreants.

"Miscreants came in the middle of the night and carried their act knowing that there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's periphery. We complained to the police and they are looking into the matter. We will demand strict action against those responsible in accordance with the law," said Ranjit Patel, a BJP youth wing leader.

Police starts probe

Jabalpur CSP Deepak Mishra informed that the police have started their investigation into the matter. They have begun screening the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and local sources of information are being tapped.

In fact, BJP state president Rakesh Singh is currently on a tour of his hometown of Jabalpur. The BJP is holding meetings in the district to address public backlash against the CAA and NRC. Last week, violent clashes had broken out between police and protesters leaving several among them injured. Since then, tensions have remained on the ground.

