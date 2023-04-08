JAC Leader Attacked In Sikkim, 3 Arrested, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

The Joint Action Council (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota was on Saturday attacked by unidentified persons in Singtam town in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said.

The assailants hit Sapkota when he was trying to mobilise local JAC workers for the protest rally in the state capital against expansion of the definition of the 'Sikkimese' people in Section 10 (26AAA) of the Income Tax Act 1961 under the Finance Bill 2023 passed by Parliament recently.

Sapkota suffered injuries in the head, nose and neck and was taken to Singtam District Hospital where the attending doctors referred him to Central Referral Hospital.

The Singtam Police lodged two cases in this connection and nabbed three persons in this connection, Gangtok, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tenzing Loden Lepcha, said.

"We have lodged FIR and counter FIR by rival parties and arrested three persons based on the video recording in circulation on social media," the SP said.

A member of the Singtam Taxi Drivers Association was also injured when he was attacked by JAC workers.

Apprehending threat to the law and order situation, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Singham town to prevent gatherings in view of the tense situation.

The opposition political parties slammed the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for "perpetrating violence" on its adversaries and "vitiating" political situation in the border state.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) and BJP, an ally of the SKM government, flayed the attack on the JAC office bearer.