Jack Dorsey Exposed By Indian Govt With An Ultra Fact Check In Toolkit Case

Why you're reading this: The Government of India on Tuesday fact-checked Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey's claims in connection with the Farmers' protest that took place in Delhi two years ago. The farmers in India staged a massive protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur in January 2020. The protests were in relation to the government's promulgated three farm laws. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the three contentious farm laws on November 19, 2021.

Dorsey alleged that Twitter received many requests from the Indian government during the 2021 farmers' protest asking to withhold accounts of those critical of the Centre's decision.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Dorsey for his tirade against India and accused him and his team of violating Indian laws and misusing power.

In October 2022, the Government of India amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules which make it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc to comply with the Constitution of India provisions and India's sovereign laws.

'No raids, no shut down, nobody jailed': Govt fact-checks Dorsey claims

Dorsey alleged that the micro-blogging site received many requests from the Indian government during the 2021 farmers' protest asking to block the accounts of those critical of the centre's decision. An interview video of the former CEO of Twitter surfaced on social media where he was heard saying, "We received many requests from India during the Framers protest asking to withhold the accounts of particular journalists who were critical of the government. They manifested in ways such as the offices will be shut down in India and the homes of the employees will be raided".

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar exposed Dorsey's double standards and termed his statement 'an outright lie' made in an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of Twitter's history. As a matter of fact, Twitter was in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. During that entire period, Jack Dorsey was well aware that Twitter violated Indian laws multiple times and still didn't face any consequences. Nobody was jailed and yet today he has come forward lying and making stories about raids and arrests, he added.

"Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated as well as continuous violations of Indian law. No one went to jail nor was Twitter shut down. Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it. Being a sovereign nation, India has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India" said the Union Minister.

Dorsey's Twitter 'Weaponised Misinformation'

The Electronics & Technology minister exposed Twitter's double standards claiming that during the farmers' protests, a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide were circulated which were definitely fake. The Government of India was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform as the fake news had the potential to further inflame the situation.

"Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack Dorsey's regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA. To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring compliance with Indian laws. There is ample evidence now in the public domain about Jack's Twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan and discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Union Minister further stated that Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using "deamplify" and deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Articles 14, and 19 of the Indian Constitution and also assisting in weaponising misinformation. Our government policies remain clear for all Intermediaries operating in India - compliance with laws to ensure the Internet is Safe, Trusted and Accountable.

India Amends IT Rules in 2022

On October 28, 2022, the Government of India amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules that made it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc to comply with the Constitution of India provisions and India's sovereign laws.

Under new IT Rules, those with grievances related to suspensions, blocks, etc, by intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram can now approach Grievance Appellate Committees. Intermediaries shall have to comply with orders of Grievance Appellate Committees. The intermediary shall respect all the rights accorded to the citizens under the Constitution, including in articles 14, 19 and 21. The intermediary shall take all reasonable measures to ensure the accessibility of its services to users along with the reasonable expectations of due diligence, privacy and transparency.