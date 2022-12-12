Jacqueline Fernandez At Delhi Court After Being Summoned In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

In a fresh development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Monday, December 12, arrived at Delhi's Patiala High Court for questioning.

Notably, the Delhi Court today will hear arguments on the point of charge in view in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to sources, the prosecution will put forth its submissions before the court.

Earlier on November 24, she had appeared at the court for the hearing that got adjourned until December 12 as the prosecution asked for some days time to prepare its arguments. Notably, Jacqueline was caught under ED's radar for receiving various expensive gifts from conman Chandrashekhar. The Bollywood actor was then summoned by the ED several times and appeared to record her statement on the matter.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him. However, she was granted pre-arrest bail in the matter.

How Jacqueline came under ED scanner

The actor came under the scanner of the authorities when she was mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Sukesh made startling revelations during his questioning by ED and shared that the Judwaa 2 actress received a gift worth crores from him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores. The ED has also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.